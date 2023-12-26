South Carolina man on Utah ski trip arrested for felony sexual abuse of a child

ALTA, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Carolina man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Sunday on six counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The affidavit for the man, in his 50s, says he was observed giving open-mouth kisses to the girl, who is in her early teens. He was also seen touching her private parts, over and under her pants.

The Alta Marshal’s Office was able to identify the man, who was staying in Sandy at an Airbnb while on a family ski trip that included the child, his affidavit says.

Post Miranda, the man reportedly told Unified police he had touched the child while she was sleeping, both in Sandy and in South Carolina. He told police he is the child’s adoptive father, his arrest document says.

The man was ordered held without bail.