South Davis Metro crews battle construction truck fire

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Davis Metro Fire crews battled a construction truck fire Wednesday morning.

An enclosed construction truck caught fire in close proximity to new construction on North Salt Lake’s east bench at approximately 9:45 a.m., said a Facebook post from South Davis Metro Fire.

The fire was contained to the vehicle and the exterior sheeting of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.