South Davis Metro Fire crews respond to crash of small plane in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Davis Metro Fire responded to a small plane crash Tuesday morning at the Skypark Airport in Woods Cross.

Company 85 responded to the scene after being dispatched just after 10 a.m., SDMF Battalion Chief Josh Hardy told Gephardt Daily.

“The initial report was for a small single-engine airplane that had crashed,” Hardy said. “A single occupant had extricated himself, and he had minor injuries and denied medical attention.”

The plane did not catch fire, but “we did have a small fuel leak coming from one of the damaged wings of the plane, and our fire crews were able to mitigate that. And once that was completed, we turned the scene over to Woods Cross police to continue with the investigation.”

Hardy said that despite the leak of fuel onto grass, he believed the fire danger was low.

About eight firefighters responded to the scene, he said, and found circumstances that were not as bad as they could have been.