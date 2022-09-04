South Davis Metro Fire responds to Centerville call

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Davis Metro Fire responded to the scene after a report of a Centerville structure fire early Sunday.

The call came in just after midnight, says a post from the agency.

“On arrival had moderate smoke conditions and found a working fire in the ceiling area,” the statement says. “The fire was brought under control and the structure ventilated.”

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire, the statement says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.