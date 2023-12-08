South Davis Metro Fire saves house, revives family pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters made short work of a house fire Thursday evening, quick enough for time to apply some life-saving technique to a family pet caught inside.

“At approximately 8:30 p.m. this evening, crews responded to a residential structure fire in south Bountiful,” South Davis Metro Fire posted on social media shortly after 10 p.m..

“Crews were able to get a quick knock down, preventing fire spread though the home.

“Search teams did locate an unconscious family pet which was successfully resuscitated and transported to the veterinary clinic by its owner.” Photos showed the full-dress firefighters huddled in the midst of the emergency skill work on behalf of the pet.

“Thank you for your dedication to all of your residents,” said one grateful citizen, an apparent acquaintance of the revitalized critter. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.