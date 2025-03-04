South Davis Metro firefighters show off new rig

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s big and shiny red, and with the addition of a talented crew, it can fight fires and save lives.

“It’s here!,” South Davis Metro fire said of its new truck, sharing photos on social media.

“South Davis Metro Fire has taken delivery of our 2025 Rosenbauer Viper 109’ ladder truck! A special thank you to @rosenbauerus and @graham_fire_apparatus!

“Serving the whole south end of Davis County, the new truck 85 will be stationed out of our Foxboro station in North Salt Lake.”