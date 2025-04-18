South Jordan crash closes Redwood Rd at 9800 South

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving a truck and trailer and a pickup truck critically injured one person and shut down a major intersection in South Jordan on Thursday evening.

Master Officer Shaun Becker, public information officer for South Jordan PD, said emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of 9800 South and Redwood Rd. at 6:37 p.m.

According to Barker, a truck and trailer heading north on Redwood Rd. struck the pickup as it was preparing to turn east onto 9800 South.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck and trailer was uninjured and was cooperating with the investigation, Barker said.

The intersection was closed in all directions shortly after the crash and was expected to reopen by 10 p.m.

The South Valley Crash Team, which includes investigators from the South Jordan, Herriman, and Riverton police departments, is investigating the incident.