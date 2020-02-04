South Jordan drivers warned ‘all roads are covered in ice’

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers in South Jordan are being warned of very icy roads Monday afternoon.

A tweet from South Jordan Public Safety at 5:10 p.m. said: “Several lake effect snow squalls came through and ALL ROADS IN SOUTH JORDAN ARE COVERED IN ICE. REDUCE SPEED and leave extra stopping distance.”

An earlier tweet said as of 2:30 p.m. South Jordan had had four crashes and assisted Utah Highway Patrol with a fifth on the 10600 South southbound offramp. Two were due to speed, one due to bald tires and one due to a bicyclist in the roadway. There were no injuries, the tweet said.

