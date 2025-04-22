South Jordan Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own; found unresponsive while on duty

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Jordan Fire Department is mourning the loss of one its firefighters who was found unresponsive while on duty Monday.

“The City of South Jordan is saddened to report the unexpected death of a South Jordan firefighter who passed away while on duty this afternoon,” says a statement issued by South Jordan City.

“At approximately 2:07 p.m., the firefighter was found unresponsive in his room by his crew at Fire Station 61, located at 10758 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan,” it says.

“His crew immediately initiated life-saving measures and then requested support from nearby stations. The firefighter was transported to Jordan Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“The City of South Jordan and the South Jordan Fire Department extend their deepest condolences to the firefighter’s family, colleagues, and loved ones,” the statement says.

“Out of respect for the family, the firefighter’s name is being withheld at this time. Additional information, including memorial arrangements, will be provided when available.”