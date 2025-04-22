South Jordan Fire Dept. IDs veteran firefighter who died on duty

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan has released the name of the firefighter who died while on duty at Station 61 Monday afternoon.

He was firefighter Corban Summers, “a respected and beloved member of the department for over 23 years.” the news release says.

Summers’ passing was unexpected, and met with “profound sadness,” the statement says.

Summers was found unresponsive at about 2:07 p.m. in his quarters by a fellow crewmember.

“His crew immediately began life-saving measures and requested assistance from neighboring stations,” the release says.

“He was transported to Jordan Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Firefighter Summers was more than a dedicated public servant — he was a cherished colleague known for his warm smile, his unwavering commitment to duty, and the kindness he showed to everyone around him.

“His impact on this department and community is immeasurable, and his presence will be deeply missed.”

Memorial service details will be shared once arrangements have been finalized, the news release says.