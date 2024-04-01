South Jordan hospital security guard injured while trying to stop car theft

SOUTH JORDAN, March 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a hospital security guard was seriously injured Sunday while attempting to stop a fleeing patient from stealing a vehicle.

A patient at University of Utah Health‘s South Jordan Health Center, 5126 W. Daybreak Parkway, left the hospital on foot a little before 4 p.m. and was pursued by a security guard, South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said.

The reason the 34-year-old man fled from the hospital was not immediately known, Anderson told Gephardt Daily.

The security guard pursued the man to 7-Eleven at 5203 W. Daybreak Parkway, where the patient climbed into a running vehicle while its owner was airing up the tires, Anderson said.

“The security guard attempted to stop that theft and in the process was dragged 100 to 200 feet and seriously injured,” he said.

The security guard was transported by Intermountain Life Flight to Jordan Valley Medical Center in serious condition, Anderson said.

The patient then drove away from the 7-Eleven, heading west in the eastbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor and crashing into another vehicle, Anderson said.

Bystanders who witnessed the crash restrained the man until police arrived, he said.

“Fortunately, there were no other injuries,” Anderson said.