South Jordan house fire likely started in storage area where equipment powered by lithium-ion batteries stored

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan Fire deputy chief Ryan Lessner said in a Monday afternoon news release that investigators believe they have found the cause of a structure fire Sunday night.

“While the final determination of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary findings suggest that the fire likely originated on the side of the home where lithium-ion battery-powered equipment was stored,” the release says.

“The South Jordan Fire Department reminds residents to take precautions when using and charging lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are commonly found in e-bikes, power tools, laptops, scooters, and other electronics, and improper charging or storage can pose a serious fire risk.”

Crews were called to the scene, a residential structure at 10637 S. Ozarks Drive, at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Fire crews arrived on scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and flames extending throughout the entire structure, which were being pushed by heavy winds. Firefighters quickly began suppression efforts, containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to adjacent homes.

“Because the home had working smoke detectors to alert the residents, all occupants were able to evacuate safely.”

The SJFD reminded residents to take precautions when using and charging lithium-ion batteries, saying improper charging or storage can pose a serious fire risk.”

According to industry experts such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL), there are several universal safety precautions when using devices containing lithium-ion batteries:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Store batteries away from extreme heat or direct sunlight.

• Stop using batteries that show signs of damage or overheating.

• Avoid overcharging or leaving devices plugged in overnight.

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire or restrict an exit if a fire started.

For more information, visit the NFPA website.