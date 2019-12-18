South Jordan man jailed on suspicion of committing 5 felonies involving Utah County child

UTAH COUNTY, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan man has been charged with five felonies after police say he repeatedly abused a girl in Utah County.

Jared Marcus Bonkosky, 41, was charged Monday on suspicion of four counts of sexual abuse of child by a person in a position of trust, and one count of sodomy on a child. All five charges are first-degree felonies.

“Jared Bonkosky, was alone with a young female … in her bedroom. This female child is under the age of 13,” the statement says.

“… Jared was giving the young girl a full body massage. This massage started when Jared removed the young girl’s shorts and panties. In an Interview at the Children’s Justice Center, the young girl stated that Jared had given her full body massages on three or four occasions in the past.

“During each of these massages, the young girl stated that Jared would remove her pants and panties. He would then proceed to massage her bare buttocks with his hands.”

During the last massage, Bonkosky was again complimenting the young victim while massaging her, then performed a sexual act, the statement says.

“The young girl stated that she began to have a ‘panic attack’ and ‘freak out.’ The young girl also stated that she got mad at herself because she did not do anything about it. After this incident, Jared became remorseful, apologized to the young girl, and told her that he had ‘hurt and betrayed her.’

“The young girl also said that Jared looked up the consequences of what he did on his phone. He then told her what some of those consequences would be including going to prison.”

Bonkosky told the child to clean herself to “kill the bacteria,” the statement says.

The girl told Bonkosky he had to tell another adult at the residence what he had done, and an adult there confirmed he had done so.

Bonkosky, post Miranda, declined to make a statement to sheriff’s officials.

“The young female victim clearly disclosed that on at least four occasions, Jared massaged her bare buttocks with his bare hands. This was clearly done for sexual purposes and as part of the grooming process, which culminated in the act of sodomy,” the statement says.

Bonkosky’s bail was set at $105,000.