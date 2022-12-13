South Jordan nabs game burglar

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police Monday night announced they had tracked down the culprit in a $20,000 burglary at a digital game outlet.

After a break-in last week at Mythos Games, police acted on a tip and information from other related burglaries in Salt Lake County, according to the 8 p.m. post by the South Jordan Police Department on social media.