South Jordan PD arrests man found with drugs after ‘suspicious vehicle’ call

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police were dispatched on a “suspicious vehicle” call this week and responded to the area of 6000 West and Copperhawk Drive.

“Officers located a male inside the vehicle, who later tried to run away on foot but was quickly caught,” a SJPD news release says.

“Officers found a bunch of marijuana, THC products, a firearm, cash, and other drug paraphernalia. The male was later booked into jail on the related charges. Great job to all those involved!

“This is a great example of the phrase, See Something Say Something. If you see something suspicious, give us a call at 801-840-4000.”