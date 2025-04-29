South Jordan PD: Missing, endangered juvenile may have planned to meet people from online chats

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are again asking the public for information regarding a 15-year-old girl who left her school in American Fork on Monday, April 21.

Police now believe Alisa Petrov may have been attempting to meet up with people she had been in contact with through various social media platforms.

On the day she disappeared, Alisa went to a local gas station to purchase some items and was later observed boarding a UTA train, a SJPD news release says.

“Alisa exited the train in Provo,” according to the news release. “Alisa reportedly asked multiple people to aid in her travel to Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“Alisa is listed as a runaway. Any knowledge of her whereabouts should be reported to Law Enforcement.”

The case number is SJ25-11568. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center 801-840-4000.