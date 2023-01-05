South Jordan PD seek brazen credit card thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card.

The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video on social media of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

“This person distracted someone shopping at Costco and was able to steal their credit card,” reads the press release.

“He then charged just under $7,000 on their card.

“We obviously would love to talk to him about this. If you recognize him, please contact Detective Williams at 801-254-4708 or through dispatch at 801-840-4000.”