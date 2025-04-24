South Jordan PD seeks information on missing juvenile who may be headed for Las Vegas

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are asking the public for information regarding a 15-year-old girl who left her school in American Fork on Monday.

Alisa went to a local gas station to purchase some items and was later observed boarding a UTA train, a SJPD news release says.

“Alisa exited the train in Provo,” the news release says. “Alisa reportedly asked multiple people to aid in her travel to Las Vegas, Nevada. It is currently unknown why Alisa would want to travel to Las Vegas.

“Alisa is listed as a runaway. Any knowledge of her whereabouts should be reported to Law Enforcement.”

The case number is SJ25-11568. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center 801-840-4000.