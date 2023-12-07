South Jordan PD solves string of west side burglaries and thefts

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say they have nabbed the suspect in a string of thefts and burglaries.

“Following a rash of vehicle burglaries on the west side of SoJo, our detectives were able to track down the subject responsible,” the South Jordan Police Department announced on social media.

“This person was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal drugs, and they had several outstanding arrest warrants.

“The subject was booked into jail on the related charges.” The department lauded the work of investigators and crime scene technicians.

Wednesday the department updated Monday’s announcement with the news the count was now up to three stolen vehicles recovered along with two stolen firearms and that items would soon be returned to those inquiring about thefts they had reported.

As the investigation is ongoing, the name of the arrested suspect was not released.