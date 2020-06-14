South Jordan police ask for public’s help finding missing, at-risk teen

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy who is missing and at risk.
Kayden Russell, who has high-functioning autism, went on a bike ride at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and has not returned, police said in a Facebook post late Saturday night.
Kayden was last seen in the area of 3200 W. South Jordan Parkway. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, and was riding a black mountain bike.
Anyone who has seen Kayden or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call South Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.