South Jordan police investigating fatal vehicle fire as suspicious death

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating a fatal vehicle fire on Thanksgiving as a suspicious death.

Police and firefighters responded about 7 p.m. Thursday to a vehicle fire near 11700 S. Bingham Rim Road, according to a news release from South Jordan police Saturday.

“The firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, at which point one deceased occupant was discovered,” the release states.

The vehicle fire is being investigated as a suspicious death, police said.

