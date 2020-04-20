South Jordan police investigating suspicious death

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating a suspicious death Monday afternoon.

“South Jordan police can confirm a suspicious death investigation at this time on the 10200 South block of Jordan Creek Drive,” said a tweet from South Jordan Public Safety at 12:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

