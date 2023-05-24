South Jordan police issue Silver Alert for missing woman with dementia

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 61-year-old South Jordan woman with dementia who was dropped off Tuesday at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Ruth Kisner was last seen about 11:45 a.m. by the Uber driver who dropped her off at the airport, according to a Silver Alert issued by South Jordan police.

Kisner, who also has diabetes and bipolar disorder, has a history of imagining relationships with famous people, police said. She is believed to be attempting to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with someone she met online, according to the Silver Alert.

Kisner is described a 5 feet 8 inches tall and 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a graphic on the front, a dark bomber-style jacket and blue jeans with holes in them. Kisner also was carrying two purple suitcases and a Charlie Brown backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about Kisner’s whereabouts is asked to call South Jordan police at 801-840-4000.