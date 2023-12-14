South Jordan police looking for driver who allegedly fled from officers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help locating a driver who recently evaded officers in South Jordan.

“Anyone know who this person is?” South Jordan police asked in a press release on social media Wednesday evening. “This individual fled from police last week in a tan 2008 Nissan Maxima and we would like to talk to them about it.

“Send us a private message or call 801-254-4708 or 801-840-4000. (Reference case #SJ23-37725).”

The department’s press release did not detail why the driver was sought. Failing to respond to a police signal or command, commonly called evading, can become a felony if any risk of harm results, such as a crash or even a pursuit.

Police typically are required to have a suspicion of at least a traffic offense in stopping a motorist.