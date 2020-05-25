South Jordan police make arrest in stabbing case

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Jordan Police Department has made an arrest after a stabbing late Sunday night, which resulted in three people going to the hospital, including the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Russell, 27, said a news release from South Jordan PD.

“Just prior to midnight, we received a call from the University of Utah Health Center in South Jordan that two males, one 41-year-old male and one 23-year-old male, were brought in with stab wounds,” the news release said.

“The 41-year-old male was flown to U of U Medical Center in Salt Lake City with life-threatening injuries; as of this release he is in critical but stable condition. The 23-year-old male was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.”

Russell was also stabbed in the altercation and went to Jordan Valley Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Upon his release, he was transported to the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

“At this time we believe the altercation resulted from a disagreement between the three men over them helping their friends move out of the residence at 5807 W. Hill Stone Drive in South Jordan,” the news release said. “There was an altercation earlier in the evening between the suspect and the 23-year-old victim and then another altercation just before the stabbing between the suspect and the 41-year-old victim.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.