South Jordan Police: Man arrested after speeding, causing accident with 6 children in vehicle

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man was arrested in South Jordan early Thursday after police say he caused an accident by speeding while driving under the influence with six children in the vehicle.

Five of the children were unrestrained, and one was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Shardanjit Singh Multani faces charges of:

Six counts of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Six counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Three counts of failure to secure seat belt for child 8-16 years old, an infraction

Failure to provide child restrain device for child younger than 8 years old, an infraction

The incident

“Sharanjit was the operator of vehicle traveling southbound on 4000 West in the city of South Jordan,” says the probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the South Jordan Police Department. “The vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed and the suspect lost control of the vehicle causing an accident. The vehicle was slowed down by a guard rail stopped the vehicle from launching off a 30-foot retaining wall into a residences backyard.”

The responding officer noted “The odor of alcoholic beverages and signs of physical impairment” from Multani, the statement says.

“Sharanjit was found to be under the influence of alcohol and in operation of the vehicle with six children in the vehicle. Sharanjit refused medical attention and transportation to the hospital. Sharanjit was processed for DUI and submitted to breath test with a positive indication for alcohol. The children were transported to hospital for injuries.”

One child was reported to be wearing a safety belt, but the other five were unrestrained, the statement says. A 4-year-old child had no child safety seat, the statement said.

Multani’s bail was set at $1,000. He is no longer listed among the incarcerated in the Salt Lake County Jail.