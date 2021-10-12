South Jordan police searching for man in connection with aggravated robberies

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are searching for a man in connection with numerous aggravated robberies at businesses.

“We are seeking information about this individual and their vehicle, which was involved in several aggravated robberies,” said a Facebook post from South Jordan Police Department.

The man is described as being around 6 feet tall, with a thin build and longer, light-colored hair.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle you are asked to call SJPD at 801-840-4000.