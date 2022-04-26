South Jordan police seek person of interest

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Jordan are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case.

In a Monday post on the department’s Facebook page, the headline reads “Do you know me?” under pictures of a young blonde in a car apparently at a drive-up ATM machine.

“We would like to talk to this person about their fraudulent activities but we don’t know who this is,” reads the post.

“If your recognize her, please contact Detective Jordan at 801-253-5203, extension 1382.”

Investigation has apparently been ongoing a while as the images are dated Mar. 19 of this year.