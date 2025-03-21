South Jordan resident, Belgium national charged for alleged $5M Ponzi scheme

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Belgium national who lives in South Jordan, owns K & K Strategies, and is not licensed to sell securities is facing federal charges after he allegedly operated a $5 million Ponzi scheme.

Kenny Dirk Van Der Spek, aka Kenny Vanderspek, 35, allegedly defrauded approximately 75 investors, and used at least $3 million on real estate purchases, investor payouts, a personal chef, a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette, and other personal expenses.

Van Der Spek was charged by complaint on March 12, 2025. He was charged by way of felony information on March 19.

According to court documents, Van Der Spek, the owner and manager of K & K Strategies, LLC, defrauded at least 75 investors in his company between December 2017 and December 2023, says a news release issued Thursday by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“K & K Strategies was a Utah limited liability company with a principal address in Salt Lake County and had investors in Utah and across the country,” the release says. “The stated purpose of the business was to help people who were not wealthy invest and teach about stock trading. However, Van Der Spek was not licensed to sell securities.

“As part of the scheme to defraud, Van Der Spek lied and manipulated clients to convince them to invest with K & K Strategies. He told them that K & K Strategies was legally operating a hedge fund and that he was licensed to do so.

“He represented to investors that their investments with K & K Strategies LLC were succeeding, showing them fabricated financial records, when in reality, investors were suffering losses. He also displayed an alleged ‘live stream’ of trades on knkstrategies.com so that investors could ‘watch [their] money grow.'”

Van Der Spek is charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Phoenix Field Office, and the Utah Division of Securities.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Sachiko J. Jepson and Assistant United States Attorney Mark Y. Hirata, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, are prosecuting the case.