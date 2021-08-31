South Jordan toddler found submerged in tub flown to hospital in critical condition

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan toddler has been flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition after she was found submerged in a bathtub.

The 1-year-old girl was pulled from the water at a residence in the area of 10300 South and 4800 West. According to Lt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police Department, the girl had been in the tub with her 2-year-old sibling when their mother stepped away briefly, and returned to find the 1 year old submerged, he said.

“She was not breathing, so CPR was started and she was transported to a local hospital,” Pennington said of the accident, which was reported to police at 10:50 a.m.

“At the hospital, they were able to regain a pulse, and she was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital,” Pennington said.

At last update, the victim remained in critical condition, Pennington said. Her older sibling was not hurt in the incident.

