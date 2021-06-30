South Jordan woman allegedly grabbed, taken to the ground by man near Willow Flat

PRESTON, Idaho, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating after a woman from South Jordan said she was grabbed and taken to the ground by a man while walking near Willow Flat Campground in Preston, Idaho.

“At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Monday our office responded to a walk-in report of a suspicious incident that occurred up Willow Flat near the campground,” said a Facebook post from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “We spoke with a 35-year-old female from South Jordan. She stated that she went up to Willow Flat to hike around and go for a walk.”

The woman said she parked her vehicle below Willow Flat Campground. She stated that she went for a walk around the campground, but that it was shorter than she would have liked, so she found the ATV trail just west of the south campground parking lot.

“She followed the ATV trail west until she crossed over Cub River on the bridge and went up the trail to the overlook near the cattle guard,” the post said. “On the way back to her vehicle she was grabbed from behind by a male individual and was taken to the ground. There she struggled with the attacker for what she described to be in her estimation about a minute.”

She was able to get free from the suspect, and ran towards her vehicle, the post said. Upon reaching her vehicle she stated that she quickly got in and drove down out of the canyon to where she could get cell phone service near the bottom of Cub River.

The woman estimated that the incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., the post said. The only other person in the area that she remembered seeing was a man who was in the river fishing. She remembered a vehicle in the parking lot which she described as a fire engine red pickup with a fishing pontoon boat in the back and possibly some kayaks or canoes. She was unsure if the vehicle could have belonged to her alleged attacker.

The woman described her alleged attacker as being approximately 6 feet tall with an average build, and longer dirty blond or light brown hair that was over his ears but not to his shoulder. He had facial hair but not a full beard, and was wearing a black shirt without sleeves and jeans.

“She stated that his appearance was very unkempt,” the post said. “He had a strong odor of alcohol on him.”

At this time, efforts are still being made to locate the suspect. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234, ext. 2.