South Ogden man facing 10 felony charges for alleged exploitation of a minor

OGDEN, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden man is facing 10 second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after hundreds of files of child pornography were allegedly found on his electronic devices.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Jason Patrick McCauley, 50, was arrested Wednesday and transported to Weber County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.

On April 3, the arresting officer received a CyberTip from from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who received it from Google, the statement said. Attached to this CyberTip were six other CyberTips, all related to the same accounts.

“I reviewed the files in the CyberTips from the suspect’s Google account which I confirmed had approximately 313 confirmed images of child pornography,” the statement said.

On May 20, a search warrant was served with the associated address in South Ogden and contact was made with the suspect, McCauley.

The suspect was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with the officer.

“During the interview he confessed to have made and used the accounts that were on the CyberTips and that he has viewed child pornography,” the statement said. “When a search of Jason’s electronic devices were done hundreds of files of child pornography were found. There are several hard drives, computers, and phones that still need to be processed.”