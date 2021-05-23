South Ogden man gets 5 to life sentence for stabbing mother

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden man has been sentenced to five years to life in prison for the Jan. 2020 stabbing of his mother.

Michael Adam Christensen, 35, accepted a plea deal in February of this year, was ruled guilty of attempted murder — Mental lll, a first-degree felony.

Charges of theft, a second-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor, were dismissed with prejudice.

South Ogden police were called to the scene on Jan. 21 of last year, and found the victim, then 68 years old, suffering from multiple stab wounds on the chest and back.

“The victim told responding officers that Michael stabbed her and stated ‘What are you doing to me.’ It was reported that the suspect Michael Christensen, left in the residence in victim’s vehicle. This vehicle is registered to the victim, Michael was not authorized to have possession of the vehicle, and the vehicle was listed as stolen. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds.”

The woman’s wounds were life threatening, the statement said.

“It is reported that the wounds the victim received were to the lung, heart wall, and liver.”

During the investigation, police were notified that Christensen had confessed to his family members that he stabbed the victim, and stole the vehicle, the statement says.

Christensen later was located in the stolen vehicle “and uttered to the officer initiating the traffic stop that he knew what he had done, and to put him under arrest,” the SOPD statement says. “Michael also told officers that he did not have the knife, and he stole the car. Michael refused to talk, or cooperate with officers any further.”

Christensen was sentenced Thursday to five years to life in prison, but he was given credit for the 485 days he had been jailed since being charged.