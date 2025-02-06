South Ogden PD arrests man for alleged sexual assault of child after entering her home

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Ogden police have arrested a 20-year-old man who reportedly entered the residence of a juvenile teenager he had texted, and sexually assaulted the teen’s grade school age sister.

Gilberto Moises Rivera, 20, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of alleged:

Object rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Rivera’s arrest document says that at 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 12 of this year, a call came to dispatch reporting a burglary in progress. The caller, a juvenile teen, said her younger sister had called her from upstairs in the home saying someone was in the residence.

An additional call said the person was still in the residence, and was touching the younger girl.

“Further information on scene revealed that an unknown male had entered the home, without force, and began sexually assaulting the (younger juvenile) while she was asleep within the residence.

“Additional information, claimed that the unknown male had walked throughout the upstairs of the home, where the sexual assault took place, as well as the downstairs bedroom which belonged to the (teen girl).”

The child reported feeling unable to move and unsure what to do, Rivera’s arrest document says.

“The male claimed he had been speaking with her eldest sister and that she sent him after speaking on social media.”

The male left in a white car, and law enforcement arrived to find a basement window ajar and belongings of the older sister, whose room was downstairs, scattered on the driveway.

A nearby business was able to provide video of the car believed involved, a white, 1998-2002 Honda Accord with a new registration form in the window. DMV records led to a family member of Rivera.

The victim’s older sister made a list of males she had contacted on social media, and the victim identified a photo of Rivera, who matched a previous description given by the child.

The older sister said Rivera had been made aware of her address in a previous social media exchange.

Post Mirada, Rivera told officers he sometimes used the relatives car, and “Gilberto described an incident in which he stated he was heavily intoxicated.”

He told the officer he remembered driving through an area near 36th Street, and getting out at about 6 a.m., and “recalled being outside of the car and going near a home,” his arrest document says.

“Gilberto initially stated it was months ago before changing his statement and stating that it was sometime in January. Gilberto refused to answer any additional questions regarding the incident.”

Rivera was ordered held without bail.