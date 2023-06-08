South Ogden PD: Man jailed after ramming police car, injuring officer, fleeing

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man faces a first-degree felony after he allegedly rammed the patrol vehicle of a South Ogden Police officer, disabling the vehicle and causing injuries to the officer.

Suspect Bryan J. Noorlander has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

The incident started Wednesday night after dispatch got a call from a pizza restaurant about a man who reportedly threatened an employee, “then attempted to cut his own throat on both sides of his neck before leaving the store,” Noorlander’s arrest documents say.

The suspect then got into his vehicle, a brown and white Ford Ranger, and the officer who was enroute saw the Ranger near 4000 S. Washington Blvd.

The vehicle turned, and the SOPD officer drove after it.

“I turned eastbound on 38th behind Bryan and he came to a stop where I activated my overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop to investigate the threats and psychiatric complaint,” Noorlander’s affidavit says.

“Bryan put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated at a high speed towards my patrol vehicle. Bryan collided with the front end of my patrol vehicle which caused my airbags to deploy and my vehicle to be disabled. I also sustained an injury to my left forearm and a few cuts to my right wrist/hand area.”

The suspect sped away, and the officer sent out a county-wide dispatch alert.

“Bryan later contacted a neighbor and told them to call the cops because we were looking for him,” Noorlander’s probable cause statement says.

“Bryan was located and read his rights per Miranda where he waived his rights and agreed to speak to me. Bryan advised he saw me pull behind him when we both turned east on 38th Street. Bryan advised he saw my lights turn on as he was reversing to hit my patrol vehicle. I was in a black marked patrol vehicle with a light bar equipped on the top of it and South Ogden decals on the sides.

“Bryan admitted he saw my overhead lights and that he just wanted to be left alone and go home. Bryan advised he didn’t know why he put the vehicle in reverse and rammed my patrol vehicle. I asked him why he didn’t stay on scene and he didn’t know why either and advised me he was losing his ‘sh-t.'”

Noorlander was booked into the Weber County jail and ordered held without bail.