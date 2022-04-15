South Ogden police ask for help locating woman missing since April 3

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a South Ogden woman who has been missing since April 3.

South Ogden police say Delaney Wright has not been seen since leaving her home for a date, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“This is not abnormal behavior for her to go with friends, but she usually stays in contact with her family,” the post states. “As of today, no one has seen or heard from Delaney.”

Wright is believed to have gone to the Salt Lake area, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts to call 801-629-8221 and refer to case No. 22SO3387.

“The family is concerned and we would like to make sure she is safe,” the police statement continues.