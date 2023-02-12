South Ogden police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that has shut down traffic in South Ogden.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said Saturday in a Facebook post.

“SOPD is currently investigating a fatal auto accident at this location,” the 7:24 p.m. post states. “Please avoid this area for the next few hours.

South Ogden police have closed the southbound lanes on Washington Boulevard at 4700 South, as well as the westbound lanes on 4400 South and 4700 South in the area, the Utah Department of Transportation tweeted at 7 p.m.

