South Ogden police say arrest warrant issued for mother who defied custody order, fled with 4-year-old son

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a South Ogden woman refused to comply with a court order giving custody of her 4-year-old son to the boy’s father and instead fled the area with the child.

Now, South Ogden police are asking for the public’s help locating Taryn Pearce, 37, and her son, Wyatt. Because the child is not believed to be in danger, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, police said.

Officers were called to a home near 5700 S. Maplewood Drive on Monday to assist with a child custody exchange, according to a news release posted Tuesday on the South Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page.

A court order had awarded custody of Wyatt to the boy’s father and directed law enforcement to assist in removing the child from Pearce’s home, the release states. Instead, police say the woman had fled the area with the child.

Police say Pearce, her boyfriend and the child spent Monday night in an Ogden-area hotel and checked out about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police have interviewed Pearce’s boyfriend, but they aren’t sure where the mother and son went after leaving the hotel or the type of vehicle in which they may be traveling, according to the news release.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pearce for investigation of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, the release states.

Pearce is described as white, 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Wyatt is white, 3-foot-2 and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Weber County Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or dial 911.