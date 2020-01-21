South Ogden police seek man suspected of stabbing his 68-year-old mother

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Ogden police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother Tuesday morning.

Michael Adam Christensen, 34, is accused of stabbing his 68-year-old mother at about 5 a.m. The location was in the area of 700 East and 5300 South. Ogden police said in a formal statement that Christensen then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Michael Christensen is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 233 pounds. He drives a white Chevrolet Sonic bearing the licence plate the license plate C134GF.

The South Ogden Police statement says Christensen has a history of mental illness and violence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 and alert authorities.