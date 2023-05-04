South Ogden police seek runaways in 2 cases

SOUTH SALT CITY, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police posted alerts Wednesday about runaway teenagers in two cases.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., a 16-year-old girl in state’s custody, ran away from 125 E. 3300 South at the Century 16 theaters, according to a South Salt Lake police post on social media.

Amanda left on foot eastbound on 3300 South. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brown hair and fair skin. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black sweats with white and black shoes.

Later Wednesday the department issued another press release, asking for assistance in locating Hyrum Chris Rosal Jackson, who ran away after a family argument, and has not returned.

He has friends in West Valley City. Described as 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds, Hyrum was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a black undershirt and brown pants. On Hyrum’s right hand, he has tattoos of three dots and “801,” and a cross on his left bicep.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call SSLPD at 801-840-4000.