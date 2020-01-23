South Ogden Police: Son stabbed mother multiple times in back and chest

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden man is facing an attempted murder charge after he stabbed his 68-year-old mother multiple times in the back and chest, police said.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Michael Adam Christensen, 34, is facing the charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and theft of an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony.

South Ogden Officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at approximately 5 a.m. near the area of 700 East and 5300 South.

“Upon arrival, officers noticed that an adult victim had been stabbed and was laying on a bed in the house,” the statement said. “The victim showed the responding officers multiple stab wounds on the chest, and back. The victim told responding officers that Michael stabbed her and stated ‘what are you doing to me.'”

It was reported that Christensen then left in the residence in victim’s vehicle. South Ogden police issued a statement Tuesday morning asking that anyone that saw the suspect contact them.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds,” the statement said. “The wounds the victim received are life-threatening. It is reported that the wounds the victim received are to the lung, heart wall, and liver.”

The victim in currently in ICU on a ventilator, the statement said.

“During the investigation, investigators were notified that Michael had confessed to his family members that he stabbed the victim, and stole the vehicle,” the statement said. “Michael was later located in the stolen vehicle, and uttered to the officer initiating the traffic stop that he knew what he had done, and to put him under arrest. Michael also told officers that he did not have the knife, and he stole the car. Michael refused to talk, or cooperate with officers any further.”

Christensen was transported to Weber County Jail early Tuesday afternoon, where he is being held without bail.