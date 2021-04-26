South Ogden releases video of suspected abduction attempt on elementary school girl

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Ogden City has provided Gephardt Daily with a doorbell camera video of a man being sought after police say he tried to lure a little girl into his car Friday after she got off a school bus.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Holroyd Drive and Chambers Street. A man driving what is believed to be a Hyundai Accent got out of his car and closely followed the girl, said to be 5 years old, and reportedly asked her to get into his car.

Investigators say the suspect is a white male in his mid-20s. He has long brown hair and was wearing black-framed glasses with thick lenses.

A doorbell camera at the scene captured blurry video of the girl and the man, and images of his car. See the video at the top of this story.

Anyone with information on the man or the car is asked to contact South Ogden Police by calling dispatch at 801-629-8221.