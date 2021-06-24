South Salt Lake bans fireworks for 2021 season

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake has banned fireworks for the 2021 season, officials announced Thursday.

At the City Council Meeting Wednesday, it was agreed that “there is a need for restriction of fireworks, explosive devices and open flames to maintain the community’s safety,” said a news release.

“As fire chief, I am sworn to protect life and property,” said Chief Terry Addison. “I am dedicated to ensuring the safety and peace of mind of all South Salt Lake residents. For these reasons, I brought forward the Fire Restriction Order to protect the safety of everyone in South Salt Lake.”

The ban is in place effective immediately and until further notice. The only exception to the ban is residential barbecues.

“Violations of these restrictions may result in fines and cost recovery of firefighting expenses for negligently started fires and may also result in the filing of criminal charges,” the news release said.

“I believe this is in the best interest of our residents,” said Mayor Cherie Wood. “The ability to protect the community and keep them safe is priority one.”

Addison added: “We are asking South Salt Lake residents to skip personal fireworks this year to ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe and fun holiday.”