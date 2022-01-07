South Salt Lake collision leaves man dead, woman critically injured

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan.6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man has died after a two-car collision Thursday afternoon in South Salt Lake.

The accident happened at 700 East 3300 South.

A statement issued at 3:39 p.m. Thursday by the South Salt Lake Police Department said both parties were transported in critical condition to hospitals.

An update said the man had died.

“The 34-year-old male driver has been declared deceased due to injuries sustained in the accident,” it says. “The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification to next of kin. The female driver is still in critical condition.”

The Critical Accident Response Team CART is assisting in the investigation, which remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.