South Salt Lake discolored water safe to use, city says

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The water is discolored, but is safe, South Salt Lake said in a tweet issued Saturday morning by the city.

“Our water system is experiencing discolored water,” the 10:36 a.m. tweet says.

“With aging, our system contains naturally occurring sediment. There is a shortage of phosphate that is used to make our sequestering agent. This only affects the esthetics of our water, it is safe and monitored 24/7.

“Flushing of hydrants and faucets will not alleviate this discoloration. Without the phosphate, flushing is just wasting water. This impacts our service area — residences south of 2100 South and north of 3300 South. Updates will be provided as available. #sslpublicworks.”