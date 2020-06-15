South Salt Lake DMV office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Division of Motor Vehicles announced early Monday that the office located at 2880 S. 380 West in South Salt Lake will be closed until further notice.

“This closure is to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19,” said a news release from the DMV. “An employee that tested positive over the weekend did not have contact with the public but did have contact with other office employees.”

The office will be cleaned and sterilized and employees must be cleared prior to opening the office to the public.

“This is frustrating for customers and employees but unavoidable given the situation,” said Monte Roberts, the Motor Vehicle Division director. “All customer appointments scheduled at this office will be cancelled. Those customers that have scheduled appointments are encouraged to schedule an appointment at other offices until the office is reopened.”

To avoid local traffic, business and wait time issues experienced with prior office closures, the DMV will not process new title and registration transactions in any office drive-through.

Roberts added: “We are also returning to the original intent for the drive-through service. New title and registration transactions require a longer time to process and create long wait times in the drive-through. These transactions will be serviced by appointment-only at an office, and will not be processed at a drive-through.”

Customers that are not able to process their motor vehicle transactions online and need to visit an office in-person will be required to schedule an appointment. Please check the website to find out if a mask is required at the office you are planning to visit.

To schedule an appointment and for up-to-date information regarding your local office status visit the DMV website.