South Salt Lake DMV office reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that the office located at 2880 S. 380 West in South Salt Lake has reopened after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The office closed on June 15 after the employee had contact with other office employees, but not with the public.

Monte Roberts, the Motor Vehicle Division director, said in a statement: “The office has been deep cleaned, sterilized, and no other employees have received positive tests.”

Those visiting the lobby must first have an appointment and the DMV will not process new title and registration transactions in the office’s drive-thru, Roberts added.

“DMV operations will continue to be adjusted as we navigate the safest and most efficient ways to serve our customers,” a statement from the DMV said. “Masks are not required but strongly suggested to protect the health of the staff and public. Precautions continue to be made to limit person-to-person contact and limit the size of public gatherings while continuing to provide necessary services.”

To schedule an appointment and for up-to-date information regarding your local office status visit the DMV website.