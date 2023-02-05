South Salt Lake Fire crews knock down fire in semi with flammable contents

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb, 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a truck fire on Friday morning in South Salt Lake.

“”E-41, BC-41, E-43 and T-42 responded to a semi fire,” says a South Salt Lake Fire Department social media post.

“Crew found highly flammable contents in the trailer.”

Things could have gotten a lot worse, the post says.

“The quick and aggressive actions from our crews keep the fire from spreading to the contents of the trailer.”

To see a short fire video, click here.

See photo highlights of the operation below: