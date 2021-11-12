South Salt Lake fire has warning to drivers after semi fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Fire Department has a warning to drivers after a semi fire early Thursday morning.

“E41, BC41, T42, and SLC ME8 responded to a semi fire,” said a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. The fire was on Interstate 15 southbound at exit 124, the State Street exit. “This section of the freeway was shut down most of the day. These fires can be challenging. All the boxes have to be off loaded onto the freeway to make sure the fire is out.”

A follow-up Facebook post said: “During our semi fire today we had four vehicles drive through the coned off area trying to take the State Street exit. For the safety of all responders PLEASE do not drive through the coned off lanes. We all want to go home to our families at the end of our shifts.”