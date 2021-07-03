South Salt Lake house fire under investigation, ‘person of interest’ interviewed

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a South Salt Lake home Friday evening.

South Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Shane Conrad told Gephardt Daily that no one was in the home at the time the fire started.

He said a “person of interest” is being interviewed as part of the investigation.

When crews arrived at about 6:25 p.m., they found flames coming from the back side of the single-family dwelling, Conrad said.

“They got it under control really quick,” he said. “There were no injuries. A pet that was in the front yard was turned over to a neighbor to watch until the homeowner arrived.”

Conrad was unable to put a dollar estimate on the damage to the structure. He said 50% to 60% of the home’s contents sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner with lodging, Conrad said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made known.